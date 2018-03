Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush said that the US, KSA and UAE are attempting to benefit from the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon on May 6 to weaken the Resistance after they have failed to defeat it militarily.

Sheikh Dammoush noted that some embassies have been supporting the candidates who are opponents to the Resistance and mobilizing people against Hezbollah – Amal Movements electoral lists.

Source: Al-Manar Website