Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri stressed on Monday the importance of the national oil investments to pay off the debts owed to the Lebanese government, adding that only the Resistance can deter the Israeli aggression on the country’s oil resources.

About the upcoming parliamentary elections on May 6, Berri called the voters in the Bekaa and South provinces to participate heavily in the democratic event, adding that Hezbollah – Amal movement alliance does not monopolize the political representation of the Shia in Lebanon.

Regionally, the House Speaker said that the US does not dare to strike Syria with providing the Zionist entity with the needed protection from the expected military responses.

