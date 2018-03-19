Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday congratulated Russia’s Vladimir Putin on his decisive victory in a presidential election and vowed to boost ties between Tehran and Moscow.

“I am sure that during your new term, relations between our two countries will develop further,” he said in a message on the presidential website.

Rouhani emphasized “the will and determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen its cooperation with Russia bilaterally, regionally and internationally”.

Vladimir Putin is set for another six years in power after winning a record victory on Sunday.

Putin recorded his best ever election performance with 76.67 percent of the vote, but rejected the possibility of staying in power indefinitely.

