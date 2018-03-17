Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri said Saturday that all matters remain details before the preservation of coexistence and national unity in the country.

“Our loyalty is in the South, which has always been and will remain great in its resistance, national unity and coexistence…All electoral or non-electoral deadlines, regardless of their importance, remain details before the preservation of coexistence and national unity,” deemed Berri.

The Speaker’s words came following his meeting with spiritual sects’ representatives who visited him at his Mseileh residence earlier today.

“All Lebanese parties are concerned with portraying a bright image of Lebanon, which is greater than a country and a nation…It is a message, as expressed by His Holiness the late Pope John Paul II, and as declared by Imam Moussa al-Sadr on more than one occasion,” Berri added in a chat with journalists after the meeting.

“This is the conviction of all Southerners and all spiritual sects’ representatives in the whole South region, who are gathered today around the table of unity and the bread of kindness for the sake of Lebanon, the final nation for all its citizens,” stressed Berri.

Source: NNA