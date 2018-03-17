In a meeting with Oman’s foreign minister in Tehran on Saturday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said Saturday that Iran and Oman share similar concerns about the Saudi war on Yemen.

Shamkhani added that the Saudi must immediately halt its war on Yemen and lift the blockaded it imposes on the Yemenis so that the humanitarian aids can be provided to the wrecked country.

Shamkhani cautioned European countries to avoid playing into the hands of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel and not approve of their plans under the pretext of maintaining the JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense capabilities, particularly the missile program which is deterrent in nature, will continue in earnest as a necessity for national security,” Shamkhani added, stressing that political and media propaganda campaigns would never affect Iran’s defense strategies.

His comments came after a report suggested that Britain, France and Germany have proposed new European Union sanctions on Iran over its missile program and its regional role.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Shamkhani said Iran will give an appropriate and timely response to the repeated violations of the JCPOA by Washington, rejecting any change or revision of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

As regards Iran-Oman ties, Shamkhani pointed to various grounds available for cooperation, saying Tehran and Muscat could diversify trade interaction by creating the necessary financial and monetary infrastructures and boosting cooperation in the maritime transportation industry.

For his part, Oman’s Foreign Minster hailed Iran as a reliable friend and partner with a positive role in regional security and stability.

Referring to the financial, scientific and industrial capacities of Iran and Oman, bin Alawi said the two Muslim neighbors could promote economic cooperation and have access to new export markets.

Bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on Friday for a visit that focuses on stronger economic cooperation.

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said played an important role in facilitating the early stages of nuclear talks between Iran and the Group 5+1, which led to the landmark nuclear deal in July 2015.

Source: Al-Manar Website and Tasnim News Agency