The Syrian army continued on Saturday its operations against the terrorist groups in the areas which are still under their control, striking their positions in Kfarbatna.

The evacuation of hundreds of civilians besieged by the terrorist organizations in Eastern Gouta continued on Saturday, SANA correspondent in Hamouria safe corridor said, adding that the Syrian Army, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, secures their transfer to makeshift centers.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA