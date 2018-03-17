Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that over 800,000 people have returned to the Syrian city of Aleppo and its suburbs, liberated from Nusra Front terrorist group.

“The province of Aleppo illustrates the efficiency of the work of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria. Over 800,000 people have returned to the city of Aleppo and its suburbs, liberated from Jabhat al Nusra and its affiliated groups, since December 2016. The local authorities provide assistance with housing reconstruction. Markets, shops, schools and medical facilities are working. Agriculture is being actively restored,” a statement released by MoD added.

Additionally, Syrians that left Aleppo and moved to the Idlib province together with fleeing militants in December 2016 had been returning to their homes since March 4, according to Russian military data.

“At least 870 families, a total of 3,409 people, have returned to Aleppo from the Idlib province through a humanitarian corridor, organized by the Iran-Russia-Turkey coordination center, in the region Tell-Sultan – Abu Duhur,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation is holding negotiations with leaders of Syrian armed opposition groups across the entire war-torn country, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Within the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2401, Russia performs its obligations in full. The Russian reconciliation center holds active negotiations with the leaders of the Syrian armed opposition on the entire Syrian territory,” the statement read.

Source: Sputnik