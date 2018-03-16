The military units have retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Gouta in Damascus Countryside, the General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces said.

In a statement on Friday, the General Command added that army units, in cooperation with supporting and allied forces, regained control over 70% of the areas controlled by the terrorist groups in Eastern Gouta after carrying out swift and highly coordinated military operations.

According to the General Command, the army units are securing the exit of thousands of civilians from Eastern Gouta who were taken by the terrorist organizations as human shields to carry out their criminal acts against them and the safe citizens in the neighborhoods of Damascus.

The Command called on civilians in Eastern Gouta to get out of the yoke of terrorist organizations through the safe corridors.

It also affirmed that the Army will continue to perform its national and constitutional duty to defend the homeland until security and stability are restored to all the Syrian Arab Republic’s territory.

Source: SANA