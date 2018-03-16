A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official has ruled out speculation that Iran could accept a side deal to its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, saying the international document is basically not re-negotiable.

Speaking to the IRNA news agency on Friday, Abbas Araqchi, who serves as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said renegotiating the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or similar ideas like adding an appendix to it do not basically exit in Iran’s approach to the document.

“The JCPOA is a product of long negotiations and a package of exchanges which have (already) taken place,” Araqchi said, adding that Iran has fully observed its commitments under the agreement and expects the other side of the deal to do the same.

Araqchi said, however, that the United States, as a party to the JCPOA, has adopted a subversive approach toward the JCPOA over the past 14 months.

“Frightening and threatening the world’s business and economic communities not to work with Iran constitute a clear violation of different articles of the JCPOA,” said Araqchi in reference to Washington’s policy, under President Donald Trump, toward the Iran deal.

Under the JCPOA, Iran halted some of its peaceful nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

Source: Press TV