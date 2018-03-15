“Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc in a statement on Thursday saluted the Palestinian people revolting against the Israeli enemy’s terrorism and its ongoing crimes against humanity, underlining the bloc’s constant support to their legitimate rights to resist occupation and determine their fate.

On May 6 parliamentary elections, the bloc said it was following up with great concern the course of ongoing moves and actions in preparation for the forthcoming polls.

The bloc said that the results of the forthcoming legislative elections, which will be staged in accordance with the proportional law, shall reveal a new and healthier representation in Parliament.

Source: NNA