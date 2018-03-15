The UN Security Council warned Thursday that conditions in war-torn Yemen are worsening and having a “devastating” impact on civilians, with 22.2 million now in need of humanitarian assistance.

The council cited attacks on densely populated areas, with large numbers of civilian casualties and damage to civilian structures.

“The Security Council expresses its grave concern at the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the devastating humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians,” it said in a statement.

The statement said the UN estimate of 22.2 million people now in need of humanitarian aid was 3.4 million more than last year.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: AFP