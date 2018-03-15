An aid convoy of 25 trucks on Thursday entered the eastern Gouta to be delivered to the civilians besieged by Nusra Front terrorist organization and the affiliated group.

The trucks, which are loaded with 340 tons of foodstuffs, entered the area under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

SANA reporter said that the aid convoy is presented by the UN, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Last Friday, an aid convoy of 13 trucks entered Gouta as part of the monthly plan to deliver humanitarian aid agreed upon with the Higher Committee for Relief in the Syrian Arab Republic.

