The Syrian armed forces continued operations in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus and entered a strategic town in the southern pocket of the terrorist-held region on Thursday.

Videos broadcast crowds of civilians walking towards Syrian army positions in Hammourieh carrying children and belongings.

The Syrian army managed to control large areas of farms as well as a number of buildings and factories on the north-east of Hammourieh, amid a state of confusion and loss of control among the terrorist groups who were trying to move their forces and operations centers from the town towards Hazza village to the West.

The town of Hammourieh, located 12 kilometers from Damascus city center, was controlled by the Faylaq al-Rahman militant group. They regained control of parts of Hammourieh in the south of the embattled enclave, which is one of the last major militant stronghold in Syria.

In a similar development, a convoy delivering aid to thousands of displaced Syrian families has entered the besieged terrorist-held region of eastern Ghouta, as Russia announced an extended “humanitarian pause” in fighting.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the joint convoy organized with the United Nations and the Syria Red Crescent Society consists of 25 trucks.

The convoy is heading for the town of Douma, the largest and most populated in eastern Ghouta, just outside Damascus, according to Douma-based media activist Youssef Boustani.

The Syrian government and Russia have set up humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape the operations zone to government-controlled territory.

However, the militants, floundering in the face of government advances, have been blocking the exit of civilians to use them as human shields.

Source: Al-Manar Website and other websites