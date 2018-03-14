Russian Foreign Minister said that preparation for a chemical provocation in Gouta aims at preparing for a US attack on Syria, add the presence of US forces in Eastern Euphrates area threatens the unity of the Syrian territory.

During a press conference with his Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow on Wednesday, Lavrov said that some US officials are trying to prolong their country’s presence in Syria which threatening the unity of Syrian territory through different methods, including preparation for a provocative process using chemical weapons in Al-Gouta, indicating that the international community has been informed through the Ministries of Defense and Foreign.

“Yesterday, our Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry publicly announced that preparations are being made for new provocations involving chemical weapons – in particular, such incidents are planned to be staged in Eastern Gouta in order to attract the global community’s attention – as always, they will be wailing about civilian sufferings and civilian victims, and the US-led coalition may use it as a pretext to use force, particularly attacking the Syrian capital,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said such a step will be “a violation of all the international laws, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and Washington’s vows to refrain from undermining Syria’s territorial integrity.”

Source: SANA