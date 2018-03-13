Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Tuesday that the military resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate the Zionist-held Palestinian territories, adding that despite all the US decisions, Al-Quds, Jerusalem, will remain Palestinian.

Delivering a speech during the International Forum for Solidarity with Palestine held in Beirut, Sheikh Qassem said that the US administration must be rejected as a broker to end the Arab-Israeli conflict, pointing that the American role in the Middle East has always been bias in favor of the interests of the Zionist entity and some Arab regimes against the regional people.

Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah presented the sample of power and determination which led to all the achievements gained in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

Source: Al-Manar Website