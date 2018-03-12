Lebanon’s Cabinet has approved the 2018 draft state budget, referring it to the House of Parliament for endorsement.

Following the Cabinet session, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that the Council of Ministers approved the 2018 state budget following extensive work by the state budget ministerial committee.

He added that all ministries have committed to reducing the budget by 20 percent, thanking Finance Minister and his work team for their tireless efforts in accomplishing state budget.

Premier Hariri said that the state budget includes reforms and incentives for all sectors, deeming the budget approval as an accomplishment for the government.

