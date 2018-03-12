Russia’s embassy in London accused the British government Monday of playing a “dangerous game” by failing to dampen speculation linking an attack on a former spy to Moscow, warning it risks harming bilateral relations.

“Current policy of the UK government towards Russia is a very dangerous game played with the British public opinion, which not only sends the investigation upon an unhelpful political track but also bears the risk of more serious long-term consequences for our relations,” the mission’s press secretary said in a statement.

Source: AFP