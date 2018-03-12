At least 25 civilians and members of government forces have been killed in northern Iraq since late Sunday in attacks by the ISIL terrorist group, officials said.

A police officer told AFP that ISIL terrorists killed 15 people at a fake roadblock on a major highway in Kirkuk province, north of Baghdad. Another ISIL terrorist attack in the same province killed three others, the officer said.

In the Mosul region, seven people, including the mayor of a village, were killed by ISIL assailants disguised as soldiers, a local official said.

Source: AFP