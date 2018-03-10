Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has pardoned and commuted the prison terms of a number of inmates on the birth anniversary of the Lady Fatima al-Zahra (a.s.).

According to the Iranian Leader’s official website, Imam Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute the jail sentences of a number of eligible convicts.

On special occasions like the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the beginning of the New Iranian Year (Nowruz), the Leader often agrees to pardon or reduce the sentences of eligible convicts in accordance with the Islamic Republic’s laws and regulations.

Source: Mehr News Agency