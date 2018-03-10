After the Friday night attack on Iran’s Embassy in London, Iranian flag was rehoisted on the mission’s entrance, Iranian envoy to the UK said.

The pole was repaired last night and the flag was hoisted again, Hamid Baeidinejad said in a Twitter message released on Saturday.

The attackers stormed into the compound of the Iranian Embassy, hoisting their flag on the balcony of the building without facing any reaction on the part of the London police.

In the wake of the recent attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Britain by a London-based radical cult calling itself ‘Shiraz’, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly protested to the UK government.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi immediately filed Iran’s protest to the UK envoy to Tehran Nicholas Hopton, Bahram Qasemi said.

Araqchi also called for London police’s full protection of the Iranian diplomats and urgent action against attackers.

Source: IRNA