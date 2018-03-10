A number of militants left Eastern Gouta on Friday night through al-Wafideen Camp safe corridor in Damascus Countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that a number of militants arrived at the last point of al-Wafideen Camp corridor at the outskirts of Gouta, where a bus was waiting to transport them outside the area.

However, the terrorist groups are still trying to prevent civilians from leaving Gouta, with the terrorists targeting the safe corridors in al-Wafideen and Jisreen with shells and explosive bullets.

Source: SANA