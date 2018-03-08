A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh has announced that despite all the efforts made by enemies to limit Iran’s defensive power, they’ve had the opposite effect and that missile production has tripled.

During a speech on Wednesday, Hajizadeh noted that country’s stance on its missile program remained the same as before.

He also accused the United States of using double standards in international relations, as they pour money into enlarging their nuclear arsenal, but deny Iran the opportunity to develop its missile program.

Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed US and Europe’s spending on weapons for the Middle East, while questioning country’s missile program earlier this week, noting that the program is necessary to prevent the situation similar to what occurred in Iran’s past, when it was showered with Saddam’s missiles, who was at the time supported by the West.

Source: Agencies