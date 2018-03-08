US Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement on Wednesday that he and Senator Chris Coons introduced a bill authorizing military aid for the Zionist entity over the next ten years as per the new memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tel Aviv in 2016.

“With Israel facing evolving threats from Iran, Syria’s Assad regime, Hezbollah, Hamas and other malign actors, this bipartisan legislation will enable the United States to further strengthen our critical strategic alliance with Israel,” Rubio said in the statement.

The measure dubbed United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018 also extends the loan guarantee authority and the war reserves stockpile authority for the occupying entity for a five-year period.

Rubio explained in the release that the legislation is consistent with US national security interests to ensure “Israel’s safety”.

The Coons-Rubio bill accompanies a mirror bill introduced earlier in the US House of Representatives.