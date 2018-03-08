Syrian army forces have liberated another village in the militant-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta near the capital city of Damascus as they continue to gain ground in joint battles with allied fighters from popular defense groups against foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups.

The media bureau of Syria’s Operations Command Center announced in a statement that Syrian troops had managed to establish complete control over Beit Sawa village following fierce clashes with extremists stationed there.

The report comes as Syrian government forces are conducting a separate operation in the village of Masraba in a bid to retake half of densely populated Eastern Ghouta, and deal a humiliating blow to militants there.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Syrian army troopers had captured farms southeast of the towns of Rihan and Housh al-Ashary.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that Syrian forces were making advances in the vicinity of Jisreen town.

Separately, an unnamed Syrian army colonel told state-run television network that Eastern Ghouta residents would return to the “state’s embrace” very soon.