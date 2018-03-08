The United Nations (UN)’s human rights chief has expressed strong suspicion that “acts of genocide” may have been carried out against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar since August 2017.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein further said that reports about the bulldozing of sites in Myanmar pointed to a “deliberate attempt by the authorities to destroy evidence of potential international crimes, including possible crimes against humanity.”

“A recent announcement that seven soldiers and three police officers will be brought to justice for the alleged extra-judicial killing of ten Rohingya men is grossly insufficient,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since its military launched a bloody campaign against them across the western Rakhine State in late 2016 and intensified it in August last year.

The refugees have settled at squalid camps in a region in Bangladesh known as Cox’s Bazar. There, they have been recounting the horrific violence they were exposed to back in Rakhine, which the government has blockaded.