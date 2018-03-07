US President Donald Trump welcomed North Korea’s breakthrough offer of denuclearization talks as positive — and apparently sincere — saying Tuesday the standoff over Pyongyang’s weapons drive would not be allowed to “fester.”

Seoul had earlier announced the two Koreas would hold a historic summit in the Demilitarized Zone next month — and that the North’s leader Kim Jong Un was ready to halt missile and nuclear tests and sit down with its old enemies.

North Korea’s leader was further said to be willing to consider the dramatic step of abandoning weapons of mass destruction programs if the United States agrees not to attack or overthrow the regime.

Although Trump’s response was positive, his administration followed it up with another sharp rebuke when it declared that it had formally concluded that Kim’s regime had last year murdered his half-brother in a Malaysian airport with the banned VX nerve agent.

Trump also sounded a note of warning, signaling the threat of military action remains on the table should talks fail to make headway, and his administration said it would press ahead with potentially provocative joint war games with South Korea.

But the US leader was upbeat on the news from Seoul, crediting Washington’s “very, very strong” sanctions push, as well as “big help” from China, for the potential diplomatic breakthrough.

Calling the statements coming out of both Seoul and Pyongyang “very positive,” Trump refused to rule out a historic meeting with Kim.

“We have come a long way at least rhetorically with North Korea,” Trump said.

“We are going to do something, one way or the other, we are going to do something and not let that situation fester.”

North Korea’s talks offer appeared to be “sincere,” he said, adding: “We’ll soon find out.”

Source: AFP