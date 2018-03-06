Donald Trump floated a trip to open the new American embassy in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), in an impudent move as the US president hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Monday.

“I want to thank you for your extraordinary friendship,” said the Israeli premier.

The 71-year-old president responded with some lyrical waxing of his own, saying he would consider a trip to open the controversial embassy this May, on the Nakba (Catastrophe) Day when the Zionist entity announced its occupation of Palestine.

“We’re looking at coming. If I can, I will,” Trump said. “I may. We will be talking about that and other things.

“Israel is very special to me. Special country, special people, and I look forward to being there, and I’m very proud of that decision,” he added.

The trip would be a major security and diplomatic challenge, one that risks further infuriating Arab countries and scuttling US claims to be an independent broker for the so-called “peace” with the Zionist occupation.

