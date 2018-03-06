North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed a possible summit with envoys from the South’s President Moon Jae-in, both sides said Tuesday, in the latest step of an Olympics-driven rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

The delegation from Seoul is the most senior to travel North for more than a decade, and comes as Moon tries to broker talks between Pyongyang and Washington after months of high tensions.

The North’s official news agency KCNA said Kim “warmly welcomed” the South Korean officials, who handed over a letter from Moon. Photos showed Kim in a jovial mood, smiling and shaking hands enthusiastically.

“Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae In for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, he exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement,” KCNA added.

But Seoul said no agreement had yet been reached on a meeting between Kim and Moon, which would be the first such summit since 2007.

“It’s not an agreement, it’s discussions,” an official from the South’s presidential Blue House told AFP, adding that the two sides had “somewhat shared the view” on other points.

Kim’s talks with the South Koreans lasted more than four hours, and included dinner at the North’s ruling Workers Party headquarters in Pyongyang, according to the Blue House.

Details will be made public after the delegation returns late Tuesday, it said.

The North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Workers Party, devoted its entire front page Tuesday to the visit under the headline “Comrade Kim Jong Un receives special envoys from the south’s president”.

The main picture showed Kim with the five South Korean officials in the delegation, and it carried seven other front-page images of the talks — at which Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong sat to his left — with more coverage inside.

Source: AFP