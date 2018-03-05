The Russian Defense Ministry has responded to the US accusations that Russia allegedly violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Gouta.

False US claims on “hospital bombing” in Gouta came after Syrian troops repelled pro-US groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Strangely enough, during months of massive attacks by militants, there was not a single condemnatory statement from Washington or its European allies. But when the Syrian authorities repelled the attacks by pro-American groups Washington immediately came up with traditional false accusations of the alleged “bombing of medical facilities” in Eastern Gouta and with the rumors invented by the loyal propaganda bodies about the alleged use of ‘chemical weapons’ [by Damascus],” the ministry’s statement reads.

Source: Sputnik