After a long experience of sacrifice and perseverance, Al-Manar cameraman Qassem Dhayne succumbed to the lethal disease on Monday, leaving his bold prints on the path of the channel which he contributed to its formation.

Among his prominent achievements since joining Al-Manar staff in 1992, the late colleague bravely participated in covering up the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 1996, the Liberation events in 2000 and the Zionist war against Lebanon in 2006.

Qassem, who was born in 1968 in Tora village in southern Lebanon, was known for his modesty, politeness and professionalism.

Source: Al-Manar Website