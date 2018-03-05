Syrian Arab Army units on Monday continued military operations against Nusra Front and other terrorist groups affiliated to it in Eastern Gouta in Damascus Countryside, in parallel with continuing to secure the safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Gouta.

SANA’s reporter to Gouta said that after regaining control over al-Nashabiye town and a number of villages and farms, army units started new operations against the positions of al-Nusra Front and affiliated terrorist groups, as the army achieved significant advances in eradicating terrorists in the area.

The reporter added that terrorist organizations are in a state of disarray and collapse due to the huge advances of the army and the huge losses in personnel and equipment they suffered.

Meanwhile, the terrorist groups positioned in Eastern Gouta are still preventing the civilians to exit through the safe corridor to al-Wafideen Camp. The army and the authorities have made all logistic preparations to receive the civilians who want to exit Gouta to transport them to a temporary housing center in al-Dwair.

On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army regained control over the town of al-Nashabiye and the villages and farms of Otaya, Hosh al-Salihiye, Hosh Kharabo, Haarma, Beit Nayem, and al-Ebb farms, in addition to the Air Defense Battalion, and the Transport Regiment.

Source: SANA