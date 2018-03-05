Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad hailed the permanent coordination between Damascus and friendly countries is essential under current sensitive situation in the region.

Assad’s remarks were during a meeting Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Hussein Jabri Ansari, and the accompanying delegation on Sunday.

Assad underlined the “need to develop a common ground and a clear understanding of the most important outcomes of Sochi Congress, which was agreed upon by the participants, with emphasis laid on the importance of international mediator UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura’s commitment to his role as a facilitator for the dialogue only,” according to SANA news agency.

Meanwhile, Assad stressed that the Syrian nation is the sole decision maker on its country’s future and the decision will never be made by any other person.

On the other hand, the Syrian president lashed out at Turkey for its offensive in Afrin, saying that the aggression is “another reason for continuation of its antagonistic policies vis-à-vis Syria.”

Turkey’s aggression once again proved that reliance on Turkish policies and statesmen is impossible, Assad added.

For his part, Jaberi-Ansari, for said that Islamic Republic is keen on coordination and consultation with Syria in all fields.

“Any Iran’s help in finding a diplomatic solution to the Syrian crisis is with the approval of Damascus leaders,” he said, noting that Syria and its nation have special status before the Iranian government and nation, IRN news agency reported.

Source: Agencies