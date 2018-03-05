Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation having discussed the humanitarian situation in Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta, local media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Erdogan and Macron agreed on Sunday to boost diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching the ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta based on the UN Security Council’s resolution 2401, which demands immediate cessation of hostilities in the area as well as ensuring a humanitarian pause across Syria for at least 30 days.

The Turkish president also told the French counterpart about his trip to Africa as well as the Turkish military operation against Kurdish units in the northern Syrian district of Afrin.

The parties also reportedly discussed the recent terror attack on the French Embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital of Ouagadougou.

