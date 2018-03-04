Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will discuss the possibility of US President Donald Trump attending the May opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem when he meets Trump on Monday.

Netanyahu made the comment late Saturday before boarding a flight to the United States.

“I’ll definitely discuss with him that possibility,” Netanyahu said in response to a journalist’s question on whether he planned to invite Trump for the occasion.

“I’m very grateful to him for this historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Zionist entity’s capital and to move the American embassy to Jerusalem on our independence day,” he said.

The May 14 date of the embassy opening coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the usurping entity.

For Palestinians and all the Arabs and Muslims, the date represents the anniversary of the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, in which hundreds of thousands either fled or were expelled from their homes in the war surrounding the Zionist entity’s creation.

Trump’s December 6 Jerusalem declaration outraged Palestinians and all the Arabs and Muslims.

Source: AFP