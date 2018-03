Shots have reportedly been fired on campus at a university in the US state of Michigan and the suspect is still at large, the school said Friday.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter,” Central Michigan

University said in an alert on its website and on Twitter.

City officials in Mount Pleasant, where the campus is located, said the suspect was a black male and considered “armed and dangerous.”

