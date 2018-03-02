A “terrorist attack” has hit Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, France’s ambassador to West Africa’s Sahel region said after an explosion rocked the army headquarters there and witnesses reported seeing masked gunmen attack the building.

The four terrorists that attacked Ouagadougou have been eliminated, according to an advisor’s speech on BFMTV.

An armed attack is underway in downtown Ouagadougou near the prime minister’s office and UN roundabout, says the Burkina Faso Police.

Burkina Faso police director general says capital is being attacked by suspected extremists. Gunshots have been intermittent and helicopters are now flying near the embassy.

The police said security units have been deployed to the scene and have urged people to stay away from the area.

