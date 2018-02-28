Iranian President Hasan Rouhani stressed on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic won’t ask for permission to defend itself.

“We announce to the world that we will make whatever we need to defend Iran,” said Rouhani speaking to the people of Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan Province.

“We are and will be a good neighbor for you,” he told the Persian Gulf littoral countries.

President Rouhani arrived at Hormuzgan Airport on Wednesday morning to meet with people and open a number of industrial and construction projects in the southern province.

Upon arrival at Bandar Abbas International Airport, he was welcomed by the Supreme Leader’s Representative to Hormuzgan Province Ayatollah Gholamali Naeim Abadi, Governor General of Hormuzgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati, and a number of senior local officials.

Speaking to the reporters at the airport, President Rouhani said, “I am happy that today, as the third provincial visit of the 12th Government, I am in Hormuzgan Province and Bandar Abbas city as one of the most important and strategic ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The people of Hormuzgan have always been good defenders for the Iranian land and have stood up against colonialism,” the Iranian President added.

Source: IRNA