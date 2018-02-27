North Korea told a United Nations disarmament forum on Tuesday that sanctions over its nuclear program would “never work”, as it voiced further defiance against President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

The “US should (be) aware that sanctions and pressure will never threaten (North Korea) and never work”, said Han Tae Song, Pyongyang’s envoy to the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The comments came days after Trump unveiled what he described as the “heaviest sanctions ever” levied on North Korea.

Source: AFP