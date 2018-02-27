Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Tuesday that a humanitarian pause in Eastern Gouta would show whether a desire for a ceasefire among militants, distancing themselves from Nusra terrorist group, was sincere.

Speaking about the accusations against Damascus, the Russian foreign minister expressed the hope that those who have some influence on the terrorists in Syria will prompt it to implement the resolution on the truce.

“I would advise our French friends, like everyone else, to check the facts as thoroughly as possible,” he said at a press conference with his French counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the steps that should be taken for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the truce in Syria.

