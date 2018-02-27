Lebanon’s former General Security Chief Major General Jamil Al Sayyed stressed on Tuesday that he runs for the upcoming parliamentary elections as an independent candidate who will not be part of any block later, adding that this does not deny his affiliation to the path of the Resistance.

General Al-Sayyed stressed that he did not run for the elections in 2005 in order not to be accused of being in need of a parliamentary immunity in order to avert the trials held by the International Tribunal tasked with solving the crime of assassinating the former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in that year.

“If I had known that they did not want to seek the truth, I would have run for the elections in 2005.”

It is worth noting that General Al-Sayyed and three other senior officers were acquitted by the International Tribunal in 2009 after they had spent four years in jail as they were falsely accused of being involved in the assassination.

Source: Al-Manar Website