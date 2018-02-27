Terrorists from Nusra Front and other affiliated terrorist organizations on Tuesday targeted with several shells the safe corridor assigned to the exit of civilians from Gouta at al-Wafiedeen Camp in Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter said that the terrorist groups fired 5 shells on the corridor assigned to the exit of civilians to prevent them from exiting and to continue to use them as human shields.

The reporter added that the authorities concerned in cooperation with the army units had finished all the logistic preparations for receiving the civilians who are willing to exit from Gouta, indicating that this came after announcing the start of a truce from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.

The reporter said that a crossing point for the civilians had been equipped with all the medical and health requirements such as the ambulances and public transportation cars to transport the civilians who exit from Gouta to the temporary housing shelter in al-Dwair in Damascus Countryside which is equipped with all basic services.

Source: SANA