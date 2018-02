US President Donald Trump gave a cautious response to North Korea’s offer of talks Monday, saying they would take place “only under the right conditions.”

“We have been very tough with them,” Trump said at the White House, after Pyongyang signaled its willingness to return to the negotiating table.

“So they want to talk” Trump said, claiming that as a “first” and adding “we’ll see what happens.” He did not spell out his conditions for talks.

