Hezbollah stressed that Washington’s decision to set the date of moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on May 17 is a continuation of the aggression started by the US President few months ago, adding that it’s a cycle in the series of Judaizing Al-Quds and eradicating the Palestinian cause.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah considered that the coincidence of moving the US embassy to Al-Quds with the Nakba (Catastrophe) anniversary humiliates the Arabs and the Muslims, adding this decision proves that the US administration disregards the Arab and Islamic Umma as well as the so-called international community.

“It is certain that this Arab complicity encouraged the US administration to speedily implement its decision to move its embassy to Al-Quds.”

Condemning the US decision, Hezbollah called on all the Arabs and Muslims as well as all the free around the world to move against this aggression.

“The resistance and Intifada are the fruitful way to regain the occupied territories and all the sanctities.”

Hezbollah also denounced the Israeli decision to impose taxes on the churches in Al-Quds in an attempt to weaken the Christian existence there, calling on all the free states, organizations and people to move against the Israeli anti-Christian measures and asserting that Jerusalem will keep a city for the followers of all the divine religions.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)