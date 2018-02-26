Five civilians were killed on Monday as a result of the heavy continued bombardment of Turkish forces on Afrin area in a new violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution no. 2401 on stopping combat activities in Syria for 30 days.

Speaking to SANA, local sources said that five civilians were killed and massive material damage was caused to the houses due to the intensive shelling by the forces of the Turkish regime on al-Rihanyia village in Janderis area.

The sources added that the Turkish forces also bombarded a number of villages and towns in Rajo area, where a shell landed in a house in the village of Haj Khalil, causing wounds and burns to the head and limbs of a 60-year-old man.

Source: SANA