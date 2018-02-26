The Yemeni army and popular committees intensified on Monday thir strikes against the Saudi forces in Najran and Jizan, launching heavy rocketry attacks on their sites and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The Saudi forces escalated their aggression on the border directorate of Baqm, carrying air raids and artillery attacks on the area.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar Website