President Michel Aoun on Monday visited the command of the Lebanese Armed Forces in Yarze and met with military chief General Joseph Aoun over the current security situation in the country and the LAF various missions and needs.

The pair were next joined by a brass of senior officers and unit chiefs.

During the meeting, the President heaped praise on the army efforts to protect stability and defend the country in its confrontation with the Israeli enemy and terrorism.

He also reiterated “Lebanon’s official and popular support for the army preparedness along the southern borders to guarantee Lebanon rights to its border and maritime borders, and to invest in its entire oil and economic resources; preserving stability in that area all the while, in cooperation and in coordination with the UNIFIL, in implementation of resolution 1701.”

Source: NNA