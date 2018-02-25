Turkey welcomed on Sunday a resolution on a ceasefire in Syria adopted by the United Nations Security Council.

“We welcome the UN Security Council resolution in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation across Syria, particularly in Eastern Ghouta, which needs an immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days to ensure delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuation,” a statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry read.

The ministry, meanwhile, noted that Ankara would “further put efforts into reaching peace in Syria and remain decisive in the fight against terrorist organizations” threatening Syrian political and territorial integrity.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401, which urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term “humanitarian pause” throughout Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people.

