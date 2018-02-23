The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun stressed that Lebanon has taken a resolute decision to defend its land and maritime borders against any Israeli infringement, adding that the recent dispute with the Zionist entity may lead to dramatic consequences.

Consulting experts in maritime boundaries under the sponsorship of the United Nations can resolve the dispute, according to Aoun who added that Lebanon has maps dating back to the 1920s proving its rights to its land.

“These maps are available in the hands of the entire world and cannot be manipulated.”

In an interview with the Iraqi Alsumariya TV channel, President Aoun stressed that his visit to Iraq carried friendship to all the citizens and the officials, adding that some Lebanese institutions can the can help in Iraq’s reconstruction projects.

