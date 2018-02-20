Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Monday announced the names of the party’s candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, warning against the social media campaigns launched against its cadres and leaders.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah has decided to separate the legislative and the executive powers by avoiding nominating the would-be ministers as candidates for the upcoming elections.

Sayyed Nasrallah also urged the Resistance supporters to trust and heavily vote for the candidates chosen by Hezbollah that chooses them according to specific criteria, away from the regional and tribal considerations.

His eminence also warned against the social media campaign launched by Israeli and Gulf electronic armies who spend millions of dollars to distort the images of Hezbollah cadres and commanders, especially the parliamentary candidates, calling for cautiousness in dealing with the rumors they circulate.

Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the names of Hezbollah candidates for the parliamentary elections which will be held on May 6:

-Southern District II: Nawaf Al-Moussawi and Hasan Jeshi

-Southern District III: Mohammad Raad, Hasan Fadlallah, and Ali Fayyad.

-Bekaa I: Anwar Joumaa.

-Bekaa III: Hussein Hajj Hasan, Ali Mokdad, Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, and Ihab Hmedeh.

-Beirut II: Amin Sherri.

-Mount Lebanon III: Ali Ammar.

-Jbeil (Byblos) and Keserwan: Hussein Zoaiter.

Source: Al-Manar Website