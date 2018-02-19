Lebanon’s House Speaker and head of Amal Movement, Nabih Berri, held a press conference at his Ain-el-Tineh residence on Monday to announce the movement’s candidates to the looming legislative elections.

Calling voters to stick to the electoral lists gathering Amal, Hezbollah, and other allies, Berri renewed commitment to the Constitution and the National Pact.

“Committing to the Constitution and the National Pact is our foremost choice,” he stressed.

Moreover, Berri indicated that efforts were still underway to form a higher committee to abolish political sectarianism.

He also reiterated his position holding onto the Army-People-Resistance formula.

Berri also called to resume the maritime Blue Line’s demarcation “in preservation of Lebanon’s right to its offshore resources.”

“We will devote tremendous parliamentary efforts to extract oil,” he underlined.

“Israel is the enemy, not Iran,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Berri maintained that Lebanon would be forming a parliamentary committee and an international frame to follow up on the case of Imam Moussa Sadr and his comrades.

Amal Movement’s candidates are:

-Southern District II: Ali Khreis, Inaya Ezzeddine, Ali Osseiran, Nabih Berri, Michel Moussa.

-Southern District III (Bint Jbeil-Nabatiyeh-Marjeioun-Hasbaya): Ayoub Hmayed, Ali Bazzi, Yassine Jaber, Hani Qobeissi, Ali al-Khalil, Anwar al-Khalil, Qassem Hashem.

-Bekaa II (Rashaya-West Bekaa): Mohammad Nasrallah.

-Bekaa III: Ghazi Zeaiter.

-Beirut II: Mohammad Khawaja.

-Mount Lebanon: Fadi Alama.

Source: NNA